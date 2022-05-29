From George Onyejiuwa,Owerri

A front line aspirant for the ticket for Owerri Senatorial( Imo East) under the platform of the All Progressives Congress , Dr Kemdi Opara has say that the party is yet to conduct primary elections to determine the flag bearer of the party for 2023 polls.

He urged the Imo people and party faithful to ignore the purported figures noting that it is impossible for primaries to be held without a venue , officials , agents or accredited delegates of the party .

Recall that the party had declared Prince Alex Mbata as the winner of the Imo East senatorial in the wee hours of Sunday .

In a statement personally by him on Yesterday reads :

“I, Dr Kemdi Opara,a leading aspirant in the yet to be conducted Imo East senatorial primaries, my Campaign Council and our teeming supporters across the zone, hereby disassociate entirely from the sham, show of shame that went on in the dead of the night, termed, Imo east senatorial primaries.

As a people with good conscience, prized reputation, good moral standards and strong integrity, we can’t be involved in such a brazen impunity and wanton theft of the peoples will, all in the name of politics, no matter what is at stake.

Politics should be not associated with anything bad, immoral, indecent and evil. “

Continuing he said, “A charade that has no venue, no accredited delegates, no agents, no returning officer cannot be called an election to produce a senatorial candidate for the elitist people of owerri zone.

Please ignore the concocted figure allotted to me. I didn’t participate!

We therefore join other patriotic voices to condemn such art in its entirety. In the same vein, we call the leadership of our party APC to intervene and rescue our party from this eminent extinction rising from injustices meted on our members, here and there. “

“We call on them to come down and conduct a proper primaries devoid of favouritism, hand picking, inducements, imposition and foisting a candidate against the wishes and aspirations of members. Rather they should come and conduct an exercise that will not only be free, fair and credible, but will be all embracing for survival of our nascent democracy.

“Let me also use this opportunity to thank my teeming supporters and delegates who followed us till the end. Please remain calm, maintain peace. We must fight and not relent in making sure that due process is followed, and justice done. “