George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, has passed a vote of confidence on the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, saying calls by some anti- party elements within the party for the immediate resignation of the national is aimed at destabilising the party.

A statement signed by the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Enyinnaya Onuegbu stated that the futile castigation was coming from the same disgruntled anti-party elements being sponsored by yesterdays’ men of power who have been suspended from the party.

“We are miffed but not surprised that this futile and unpopular castigation is coming from the same quarters harbouring disgruntled anti-party elements and their sponsors being the hitherto “powerful yesterdays men of power” whose suspension as members of All Progressives Congress still subsists”.

The statement which reads, “We must reiterate that only persons who are undemocratic in character would be averse to the discipline, constitutionalism, due process and democratic credentials His Excellency Comrade Adams Oshiomole has brought to bear in the affairs of our great party that hitherto was subject to the whims and caprices of governors potentates, and their minions.

The consequences of not towing this ennobling pathway is exemplified by the party primary and pre-election events in Imo and Zamfara states where our party eventually lost the governorship positions due to emperonic tendencies of the former governors who sought to play “god”.

“We believe that the National Chairman, His Excellency Comrade Adam Aliu Oshiomole has charted a commendable pathway and is on track to achieving a disciplined party and followership.