Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State has raised the alarm over alleged protest tomorrow by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to register their grievances over the recent ruling of the Supreme Court that ousted their leader, Emeka Ihedioha.

Briefing newsmen at the party secretariat, state chairman of APC, Marcelenious Nlemigbo, claimed that the PDP wanted to hide under the guise of welcoming Ihedioha back to the state from Abuja to unleash mayhem in the state.

The state chairman also alleged that the PDP had already imported thugs to perfect their plans .

He, however, warned that APC will not condone any act of lawlessness by PDP. Nlemigbo therefore, said the party had notified the police of the planned actions of the PDP.

“We are not against their protest, but it is not timely; it is unfortunate that Ihedioha wants to continue disturbing the peace of the state, but we have alerted the security operatives,” Nlemigbo said.

“We urge Ihedioha to accept his fate; he would have himself to blame; if he persists, there is still room for them to plan for 2023; I don’t think protest will solve this matter,” Nlemigbo stated.