Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially received the defecting state Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Charles Ezekwem and members of his executive committee as well as all the state ward chairmen and their members.

Among the defectors were a former appointee of governor Emeka Ihedioha, Francis Eze Ugochukwu, who was the Senior Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment.

The official reception was also witnessed by all the APC State House of Assembly members led by the Speaker, Chiji Collins. The previous Speaker, Acho Ihim, was also present.

In his speech, while receiving the defectors, state chairman of APC, Marcellinus Nlemigbo, said he was delighted that all of them have been ‘saved from darkness’ of the PDP.

While assuring that none of them would be discriminated against, he advised them to uphold the tenets of APC and help to strengthen the party.

‘I thank God all of you have seen the light, you have been saved from darkness. I have crossed paths with most of you, I know it’s not easy after holding positions and you relinquish it to join another party. I commend all of you,’ Nlemigbo said.

Speaking earlier on behalf of the defectors, the former state chairman of the PDP, Charles Ezekwem, disclosed that they had left their former party because they had been marginalised.

He added that the achievements of Governor Hope Uzodinma had also motivated them to join the APC.

‘We are here officially to tell you that we have left PDP and are now in APC. Governor Hope Uzodinma has been carrying everybody along. This is not happening in PDP, we have come to add value to the party.

‘We are happy to be identified with an achieving governor like him. In just few months he has tarred many roads in the state. We are also impressed with how he has messed up cabals siphoning the treasury of the state.

A highlight of the occasion was a mock one minute of silence for what the APC leadership described as ‘observing respect for the departed soul of the PDP in Imo.’

Those that defected with the former state chairman are Jerry Egemba, former State legal adviser, Pope Ekwe, zonal publicity secretary, Leo Awaziama, a national officer, and William Aburi, state youth leader.

Others are Damian Opara, state publicity secretary, Iyke Ihebike, assistant state publicity secretary and Ifechukwu Paul Ufoegbu.