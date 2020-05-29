Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday, officially received the defecting chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Charles Ezekwem, and members of his executive as well as ward chairmen and their members.

Also, among the defectors were former appointee of governor Emeka Ihedioha, Francis Eze Ugochukwu, who was the senior special adviser on Public Enlightenment.

The official reception was also witnessed by APC House of Assembly members, led by Speaker Chiji Colins. Immediate past speaker, Acho Ihim, was also present.

APC Chairman, Marcellinus Nlemigbo, said he is delighted that the defectors have been saved from darkness and shackles of PDP.

While also assuring them that non of them would be discriminated, he advised them to uphold the tenets of APC and help to strengthen the party.

Earlier, former PDP chairman, Charles Ezekwem, disclosed that they left their former party because they have suffered untold marginalisation.