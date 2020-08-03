Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Imo state stakeholders have passed vote of confidence on the State governor, Hope Uzodimma, amidst the controversies rocking the party in the state.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, they also commended the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba and Director General of NEPAD, Princess Gloria Akobundu for their sterling performances, insisting that those that want to rejoin the party after leaving should re-register in their wards.

Led by the former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, members of the stakeholders in attendance include: Osita Izunaso, Imo APC Caretaker Chairman, Marcus Nlemigbo, Gloria Akobundu, Princess Mirian Onuoha, Goodluck Opia, Donatus Ozoemena, Austin Chukwukere and former APC National Organizing Secretary, Emma Ibediro.

Other were Tony Chukwu, Longers Anyanwu, Uzoma Obiyo, Eche E.U. George, Chima Anozie, Prince Henry Okafor, Frank Ibezim, Ifeanyi Ararume, Dominic Obi, Chief Eze Okoro, Charles Onuoha and Prince Ezennia Ogbuehi.

Reading the address of the stakeholders, Madumere noted: “Today, we are here to pass a vote of absolute confidence on Governor Hope Uzodinma, the Governor on the platform of the APC as the leader of the party in the state and the only APC Governor in the South-East and the South-South. We are satisfied with the developmental agenda of the governor represented in his 3Rs Agenda (Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery).

“We urge all Imo state Citizens to support the Governor in his stride to achieve the set agenda. We equally pass a vote of confidence on the Hon. Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and Director General of NEPAD, Princess Gloria Akobundu for their sterling performance so far

“We also recognize the leadership of Prince Nlemigbo-led APC caretaker committee which was constituted after the dissolution of the Imo State APC party executive committee, Local Government and Ward Executives Committee by the National Working Committee (NWC) on December 18, 2018 which is further supported by the recent court ruling with Suit No: FCT/HC/BW/CV/103/2018 and Motion No: FCT/HC/M/3025/2019, delivered on July 16, 2020.”

Madumere further noted that; “We urge our brothers and sisters who recently returned to the party after seeking electoral fortunes on other party platforms to queue behind the leadership of the party. We urge such persons to re-register at their various wards as the party has enough room to admit them.

“We also encourage all members of the party to discontinue all legal suits as resolved by the last NEC meeting as supported by President Muhammadu Buhari. We will support the leadership of the party in all disciplinary measures they may decide to take against any breach of our party rules and regulations.

“We the Stakeholders of the party, as party faithfuls, shall continue to support the APC-led government of Gov. Hope Uzodinma, the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker Committee and we will continue to support the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.”

Fielding questions on the position of different groups of APC in Imo State, the stakeholders said after the 2019 elections the Imo State APC has become one with governor Hope Uzodinma as the leader.

According to the stakeholders, every faction of Imo State APC has collapsed its structure to the governor who is the leader of the party in Imo State and the South East.

Also the group responded to the reception received by the former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha at the Imo State Airport, noting that it would not affect the governance of Governor Uzodinma.