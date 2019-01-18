Imo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said it has suspended the Governor Anayo Rochas Okorocha from the party; with immediate effect, yesterday.

The state chapter accused the governor of gross anti-party activities.

The state chapter of the party handed down the suspension order after a report of a disciplinary committee set up to investigate allegations of gross anti-party activities against Okorocha said its action was in line with Article 21 (B) I-VI of the APC constitution (October, 2014 as amended).

Chairman of the Imo State APC Caretaker Committee, Prince M.O. Nlemigbo, said the anti party activities of the governor, which formed the basis for its action include sponsorship of a rival political party, Action Alliance (AA) in the state and its governorship candidate, Prince Uche Nwosu; open denunciation of APC and its governorship candidate, Senator Hope Uzodimma and open canvassing of votes for AA and its governorship, national and state assemblies’ candidates.

“To save the party from the machinations of governor Okorocha, our state caretaker committee highly recommends the expulsion of the governor from the APC so that he can fully move to his party, the AA.”

The panel maintained that it is committed to ensuring the victory of the APC in all the elections in Imo State and appealed for support and understanding from the national body towards achieving this.

But, the governor appeared unfazed about the development.

When contacted, his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, dismissed the governor’s purported suspension and said the only APC in the state is the one led by Mr. Daniel Nwafor as any other one is an association of fraudsters.

“There is no other APC in Imo, except the one Daniel Nwafor is the chairman and Rochas Okorocha is the leader. Any other APC in Imo is a counterfeit or association of 419 or league of fraudsters.”