From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Barely few weeks to the governorship election in Imo, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Senator Hope Uzodinma, may have finally kissed goodbye to his governorship ambition as the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party, yesterday, expelled him for alleged anti-party activities.

Briefing newsmen, state Chairman of the party, Daniel Nwafor, noted that with the expulsion of Uzodinma, Imo APC seemed to have no candidate for now.

“It is sad, but that is the situation. Uzodinma stands expelled from the party. The issue of whether the party still has a candidate in the state is clear, although so painful,” Nwafor said.

Stating reasons why Uzodinma was suspended from the party, Nwafor explained that the SWC of the party got a petition of an alleged sponsoring and funding of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) by the APC governorship candidate, in Omuma, his ward.

Uzodinma, according to the state chairman, was also accused of issuing the party’s cards to members without prior knowledge of the chairman of his ward and the state chairman.

According to the APC chairman, the letter for his expulsion was received by the state exco on January 18, from his ward chairman, Emmanuel Nwaosigwe, and read thus: “Based on a petition dated January 4, 2019, signed by one Fred Nwanojuo, against you, which borders mainly on anti party activities and, also, on the recommendation of the disciplinary committee, which suggests the expulsion of Senator Uzodinma, the APC in Omuma, hereby, approve the recommendation of the disciplinary committee, and, accordingly, you are, hereby, expelled from our great party. This will serve as a lesson to others, as nobody is bigger than the party.”

Uzodinma’s expulsion, also, duly communicated to his local government area, according to Nwafor, before he was finally hammered by the SWC of the party.

However, when contacted, the party’s state committee’s caretaker, Marcelinus Nlemigbo, dismissed the expulsion order on Uzodinma and maintained that Nwafor had been suspended by the party.

“I’m the state chairman of the party, the other camp had been dissolved three months ago, whoever is saying this should just stop embarrassing himself,” Nlemigbo said.

Nwafor-led exco had earlier sacked Nlemigbo for same anti-party activities.