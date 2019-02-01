From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

The Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has blamed the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, for the current factional crises rocking the party in Imo State.

Okechukwu, who made the disclosure to newsmen in Abia, during an official visit, said Oshiomhole has no right to dissolve the Imo State exco of the party, led by Hilary Eke, adding that it was the same primary which produced him that produced Eke. He wandered why the former Edo State governor and former Labour leader took the step, which he described as unconstitutional, with the National Working Committee of the party.

He said the decision is now affecting the fortunes of the party in the state and called for a peaceful resolution of the crises with those affected.

On the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the VON boss said the president is not out to share public funds, but investing the funds in the nation’s critical infrastructures.

He reiterated the commitment of the Buhari-led administration to tackle the infrastructure deficits in the country, so as to enable investments and businesses to thrive for the general well-being of the people.

The APC chieftain lauded the recently commissioned 9.5 megawatts independent power plant at Ariaria Market, in Aba, by president Buhari and said it would enhance the economic and industrial development of the commercial city (Aba).

He commended the people of Abia State and South East in general, for the warm reception accorded Buhari and urged them to massively vote for APC, to enable the South East zone take its shot at the Aso Villa in 2023.

“I thank the people of Abia State for their turn out to welcome Mr. President. It shows the zone is coming to the reality that president Buhari is the best for the country. He has embarked on most laudable infrastructure development of the country, spanning from 5,000 kilometres of federal roads,5,000 kilometre of standard railway and 5,000 megawatts of electricity.”

“What was demonstrated in Ariaria Market Aba had instructed that major markets and industrial bases of the country should have mini solar power plants.

“The Ariaria Market plant has been commissioned, and the traders are happy, also, the manufacturing concerns, especially the small scale entrepreneurs and medium scale entrepreneurs in Aba are happy about this development,” he explained.