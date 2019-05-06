George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The national working committee of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has inaugurated a 21-member caretaker committee headed by Hon. John Iwuala to run the affairs of the party in the state pending the conduct of fresh state congresses that would produce new state executives of the party.

The inauguration followed the suspension of the state Chairman Barr. Peter Ezeobi and two others over an allegation of recklessness in handling the affairs of the party.

Chief Udenna Okogbuo, Deputy National Chairman ( South) who inaugurated the caretaker committee on behalf of the National Chairman of the party yesterday at the state party’s secretariat, said what happened in the state chapter was not in the best interest of the party.

He condemned the activities of the past leadership of the party under Ezeobi, noting that if proper measures were not taken that the party would be doomed in the state.

“The primaries tore our party into pieces. It was caused by a few people in Imo State. We were insulted and called names in Abuja because of poor leadership in the state hence, we took action to correct the anomalies to move the party forward.

He added, “the national leadership accepted the blames from different quarters just for the interest of the party. “We will not tolerate further rascality in the party anymore. When we put our mechanism on the check, we found that the leadership in the state did not represent the party very well. That is why we are here today. There was high handedness in the administration of the affairs of the party in Imo State chapter”, he stated.

The former APGA chairman Abia state chapter, however, task the new executives on purposeful leadership to bring sanity into the party.

present at the inauguration were the National Vice Chairman, Southeast, Chief Uchenna Nwegbo, The National Legal Adviser, Barr. Ifeanyi Mbaeri and Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Araraume represented by Barr. Emma Nwosu.

Earlier in his speech, the Secretary of the party Pastor Eberendu Alphonsus recalled the activities that led to the suspension of Ezeobi, the Legal Adviser, Sylva Iwejuo, and Treasurer, Genevieve Ogbonna where a notice of suspension was signed by the 27 chairmen and secretaries of the party in the councils of the state, adding that the National Working Committee (NWC) under the leadership of Dr. Victor Oye looked into the matter and subsequently ratified the action.

Eberendu alleged accused Ezeobi of embezzlement, ineptitude, and highhandedness in the past years as the chairman; lacking in financial propriety; misappropriation of party funds; sidelining other executive members of the part; leadership incompetence; brazen impunity; double standard; inability to account for monies realised from the membership revalidation fee, among others.

Also, the caretaker committee chairman Hon. John Iwuala expressed displeasure over the manner the past leadership manages the party’s activities in the state, emphasizing that the APGA lost the election because he did not manage and control the size of the party.

Hon. Iwuala thanked the national leadership for giving them the opportunity to rebuild it as he charged the committee members to leave no stone unturned to achieve the collective dream of the party faithful.

Members of the Caretaker Committee includes Pastor Alphonsus Eberendu, as Secretary, Barr. Emma Nwosu, Mrs. Maria Mbanozu, Dr. Gabriel Onyekwur member, Steve Anugwom, Kelechi Scribe, Mrs. Aririatu Alice member, Nze Victor Chikwendu Ụzọma.

Other members included Chief Jerry Okwukaogu Chief Emma Ike, Temple Opara, Mr. Greg Uzoezie, Barr. Angela Ohale, Chief Emeka Iroka, Barr. Ifeanyi Olumba, Dr. James Okoroma, Sabina Anukam, Hon. Asomugha Tony, Dr. Henry Okafor, Engr. Austin Achinike.