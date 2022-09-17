From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A caucus of the Imo State House of Assembly from Orlu zone has accused the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ideato federal constituency seat, Ikenga Ugochinyere, of plotting to reduce the number of registered voters in the Omuma ward of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Briefing reporters at the weekend, deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Amara Iwuamyanwu, the leader of the caucus, alleged that Ugochinyere and his party attempted to reduce the number of the voters in the INEC register by instigating insecurity at Uzodinma’s Omuma ward.

“It is indeed most shameful that even from his own confession, there was a plan by PDP to ensure that the number of registered voters in Orlu zone is whittled down through fraudulent and violent means. That was why they embarked upon sponsoring insecurity in Orlu zone, burning INEC offices and preventing citizens from registering,” he stated.

“That is why they are not happy that Orlu zone is finally safe. Alas Ugochinyere regretted in his ill fated public statement that inspite of their relentless atrocities in Orlu zone to make it unsafe for voters to register, Omuma and other parts of Orlu recorded huge registration,hence his anger and rant.

“Unknown to him, we members of Orlu caucus in Imo State House of Assembly planned ahead by embarking on aggressive sensitisation campaign to get our constituents to register. Orlu has12 of the 27 local government areas of the state and there is no way that the other two zones can surpass in the registration exercise.

Read also: IPMAN members stage protest against Rivers police commissioner

“Again, we have a sitting governor and the one sure way of boosting his chances of reelection is to get our people to register enmass. That in a nutshell is what has frustrated Ugochinyere and his sponsors.

“As for Omuma in particular,His Excellency is from that place. What other support would his people give him outside being eligible to vote for him whenever elections came?. The people have also been supported by the staff and students population of the new polytechnic in their home.

“With increased population of 20,000 from the student and staff of the polytechnic , did Ugochinyere and his cohorts expect Omuma voting population to remain static,,” Iwuanyanwu said.

He however aligned with Governor Uzodinma in requesting for the arrest of the PDP candidate to explain how he come about his alleged facts.

The caucus has disowned Ugochinyere, who also is from the same zone, even as they urge his constituency, Ideato to do likewise.

“For us in the Orlu caucus in Imo State House of Assembly, we disown this saboteur and veteran mercenary. We urge the people of Ideato federal constituency to distance themselves from him before he brings another bad name and bad luck to them, because someone working against the interest of Orlu zone can never be of any good to his people,” Iwuanyanwu said.