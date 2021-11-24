The Imo House of Assembly has confirmed 18 commissioner-nominees as requested by Governor Hope Uzodimma.
This followed their screening at the committee of the whole, chaired by Speaker Kennedy Ibeh in Owerri, yesterday.
Ibeh had on Monday read a letter from the governor requesting that the confirmation of the nominees as commissioners and members of the State Executive Council (EXCO).
The nominees included Prof. Emmanuel Chuk-wuma, Dr Prosper Ohayagha, Prof. Ifunanya Oko-rodudu, Prof. C. Nwosu, Mr Keziechi Og-aziechi, Mr Rex An-unobi, Mrs Love Ine-h, Mrs Ruby Emele, Mr Simon Ebegbulem, Mr Anukwu-em Chukwunyere, Mr Ford Ozurumba, Mr Sta-nley Obidiegwu, Mr Goodluck Nana-Opia, Mrs Ann Dozie, Prof Kenneth Amaeshi, Hajia Rabi Ibrahim, Dr Elias Emedom and Dr Ugorji Ugorji.
