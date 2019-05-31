George Onyejiuwa , Owerri

There is no let up to the gale of crisis rocking the Imo State House of Assembly as the new Speaker, Hon. Chinedu Offor, has suspended the former speaker and majority leader of Hon Acho Ihim and Lugard Osuji for 11 legislative sessions.

Offor,(Onuimo) state constituency who emerged as the speaker following the resignation of Hon. Lawman Duruji (Ehime Mbano) last Wednesday at the plenary held on Friday, suspended Acho Ihim (Okigwe) former Speaker and Lugard Osuji (Owerri Municipal) majority leader for 11 legislative sittings for allegedly running the legislative Assembly without administrative prudence.

Offor who confirmed the suspension of the former House principal officers said that the duo had during their tenures as principal officers, through their activities brought the House into disrepute.

With the suspension of the former principal officers, it does mean that they would not be part of the legislative activities until the winding down of the 8th State Assembly which ends on the June 6, 2019.

It would be recalled that the Imo State Assembly has been embroiled in crisis in the last one month following the unilateral lifting of the suspension of the council chairmen by the former speaker, Ihim, after the council chairmen had allegedly given the sum of N150m to the leadership of the House with members allegedly schemed out of the sharing of the largesse.

Ihim had resigned his position as speaker to avoid impeachment after his suspension by angry members. Also, his deputy, Hon. Ugonna Ozuruigbo, had also resigned in a bid to escape being impeached.

However, Hon. Duruji who emerged last week as the new speaker, also resigned last Wednesday paving way for Offor, a former Commissioner of Information under the immediate past government of Owelle Rochas Okorocha.