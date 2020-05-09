Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

An Imo State House of Assembly member representing Owerri West constituency, Kanayo ‘Dele’ Onyemaechi, reached out to journalists in his constituency on Saturday, distributing food items and cash.

The lawmaker said he was moved to give the palliatives to the newsmen because he believes they are as vulnerable as health workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis.

Calling on other bodies and philanthropists to emulate his gesture, the lawmaker urged them to adhere strictly to the rules on the prevention of the spread of the virus.

“I am delighted today to give these little palliatives to journalists from my constituency, I feel they are more vulnerable following their kind of duty, they risk their lives every day to inform us on preventive measures.”

Earlier, the lawmaker disclosed that he has already distributed palliatives to all the communities in his constituency as well as churches and the physically challenged.