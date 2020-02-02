George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Archbishop and head of the Eccialsistical Province of Owerri, Most Reverend Anthony Obinna has said that the Supreme Court judgement has caused confusion in Imo state.

This was even as he said that he is very confused about the state of affairs in the state and in Nigeria .

Obinna who expressed his worries while delivering his homily at the Maria Assumpta Cathedral Church on Sunday, noted that the judgment of the Supreme Court had created confusion which had given rise to a series of protests by the citizens.

He noted that if not that Imo people are law-abiding, and are hoping that something positive may come out from the review of the judgment by the Supreme Court to reflect their voting at the March 9, 2019 governorship election, Imo people would have embarked on activities that are detrimental to the peace of the state.

The cleric bemoaned the activities of members of the state House of Assembly whom he described as “colourless politicians” as they abandon the political platform they were elected and shamelessly switched over to another party because of greed and selfish tendencies.

While bemoaning the insecurity in every part of the country, especially the killings in the North East and the recent killings in Plateau state ,he prayed for the repose of the soul of late Michael Nnadi, one of the four seminarians abducted by hoodlums in Kaduna.

He regretted that the young seminarian was killed by his abductors, possibly because he hails from Igboland.

Archbishop Obinna, therefore, call for all Christians to pray fervently for peace and unity of the country.