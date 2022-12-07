From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo state House of Assembly has during its plenary on Tuesday passed a bill which seeks to create access to justice and judicial empowerment

The proposed legislation titled, “A bill for a law to establish Magistrate Courts of Imo State of Nigeria and for the appointment of Magistrates, Justices of Peace and other officers of the Court and for other purposes relating to the administration of Justice”, was sponsored by Rt Hon Okey Onyekanma (PDP) representing Mbaitoli state constituency.

The bill was read for the third time following the adoption of the report of the Chairman of the Committee on Judiciary, Hon Dominic Ezerioha, APC, Oru West.

Lawmakers were unanimous in their support of the passage of the bill, given its strategic relevance to the administration of justice in the state.

Onyekanma, former deputy Speaker who represents Mbaitoli, has been on suspension since November 8, 2021.

Recall that a few months ago, while on suspension, Onyekanma’s motion for the urgent intervention of the government of Imo state on the Nkwo Orji – Obazu – Orie Mbieri road and motion for the urgent intervention of the government on the Ugwu Ebom gully erosion received the unanimous support of members.