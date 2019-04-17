Imo State House of Assembly has recalled the five members who were suspended in November, for alleged unparliamentary conduct.

The Speaker, Iheanacho Ihim, announced the recall during yesterday’s plenary, in Owerri.

Ihim said the matter was resolved after an interface at an executive session, adding that the members have been fully readmitted.

The speaker had, last Thursday, invited the suspended members to an interface at the executive session to discuss their possible re-admission.

He issued the invitation, following a motion by Chika Madumere (APGA-Nkwerre) at plenary.

A state High Court had, on November 5, 2018, quashed the suspension of four of the five members, describing it as unconstitutional.

The court also jointly awarded the applicants, Dr Uche Oguwuike (Ikeduru-APC), Chiji Collins (Isiala Mbano- APGA), Israel Nnataraonye (Mbaitoli-APC) and Nkenna Nzeruo (Oru East-APC) N8 million in damages and N100,000 in legal fees.

The judge, Justice Goddy Anunihu, in his ruling, also directed the speaker and the House, who were the first and second respondents, to pay the applicants their salaries, allowances and emoluments for the period they were suspended.

However, the judgment was ignored by the House leadership, which appealed it.