George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Respite came the way of the five embattled Imo lawmakers as they have been recalled after six months of suspension by the leadership of the state Assembly.

The five members were Chiji Collins (Isiala Mbano), Uche Ogwueuike (Ikeduru), Nnataraonye Ifeanyi (Mbaitoli), Donatus Onuigwe( Oru-West) and Nkenna Nzeruo ( Oru -West) all members of APC were suspended by the House in October 2018 for alleged “unparliamentary” conduct.

The Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Acho Ihim, announced their recall at a plenary

He disclosed that the affected lawmakers had earlier been invited to interaction during an executive session.

It could be recalled that a High Court on November 5, 2018, quashed the suspension of four of the five suspended members, declaring it as unlawful.

The presiding justice, Goddy Anunihu, jointly awarded the applicants the sum of N8m in damages and 100,000 in legal fees.

The judge had also directed the Speaker, who was the first respondent to pay the applicants their salaries, allowances and emoluments for the period they were suspended.