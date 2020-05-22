George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo House of Assembly, yesterday, repealed the 2007 pension act which effectively stripped ex-governors, their deputies and ex-Speakers of their pensions and privileges.

The executive bill is entitled “A bill for a law to Repeal the Imo State governors and Speakers Pension and privileges law No 5 of 2007 (as amended).”

Leading the debate at the plenary, Chief sponsor Uchegbu Ogbuagu, APC (Ikeduru ) state consitutency and Majority Leader, noted that if the Bill is signed into law, it will stripped off all pensions and privileges of ex-governors, deputies, ex-speakers and speakers who had served the state.

He argued that the law on its establishment had no constitutional backing, pointing out that to continue with the same law will constitute a huge drain on the finances of the state.

Ogbuagu said the law has made it mandatory that every three years, past governors’ would have their vehicles renewed at the detriment of the State.