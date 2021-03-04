From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The internal wrangling between members of the Imo State House of Assembly took another dimension, yesterday, when the lawmakers impeached majority leader, Uche Ogbuagu who represents Ikeduru State constituency.

Kanayo Onyemaechi, representing Owerri West constituency, was announced his replacement. Prior to his removal, Ogbuagu, is alleged to have been having a running battle with the deputy speaker, Amara Iwuanyanwu.

His removal was effected with a majority vote at a plenary held under tight security.

Speaker Paul Emezim, who presided at the plenary announced the impeachment of the majority leader.

Ogbuagu had defected to the All Progressives Congress(APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) shortly after Emeka Ihedioha was removed as governor in January 2020 by a Supreme Court judgment.

A source said “Uche Ogbuagu, has been having issues with deputy speaker and you know that the deputy speaker determines what happened at the Imo Assembly. He has a lot of influence and other lawmakers who are want to be in the good books of the governor respect his decision. And today the deputy speaker succeeded in removing Ogbuagu.”