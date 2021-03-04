From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The internal wrangling between members of the Imo State House of Assembly took another turn Thursday when state lawmakers impeached their Majority Leader, Uche Ogbuagu, representing the Ikeduru state constituency.

Prior to his removal, the former Majority Leader is said to have been having a running battle with Deputy Speaker Amara Iwuanyanwu.

His removal was done at the plenary held under tight security with a majority vote from his colleagues.

The Speaker, Paul Emezim, who presided over the plenary, announced that the Majority Leader of the House has been impeached.

However, a source who also confirmed the sack said: ‘Uche Ogbuagu is having issues with the Deputy Speaker and you know that the Deputy Speaker determines what happened at the Assembly.

‘The Deputy Speaker and Uche Ogbuagu are quarrelling and today the Deputy succeeded in removing him. He has a lot of influence and other lawmakers who are want to be in the good books of the governor respect his decision.’

Ogbuagu had defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) shortly after Emeka Ihedioha was removed in January 2020 by the Supreme Court as governor.

Meanwhile, Kanayo Onyemaechi, representing Owerri West has been announced as the new replacement for Ogbuagu.