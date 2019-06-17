George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo state House of Assembly has set up a committee for the recovery of the assets and properties belonging to the Assembly that were allegedly appropriated by the immediate past administration with the connivance of the leadership of 8th Assembly.

This is even as the Speaker, Hon Collins Chiji, has lamented the poor state of the Assembly complex, noting that the renovation effected on the it by the immediate past administration was poorly done as cracks had already appeared all the over the walls.

Chiji who stated this on Monday after his inspection tour of the Assembly complex described it as being in an “unbelievable state.”

According to him, “we have just finished touring the House of Assembly complex, the speaker’s lodge and that of the deputy speaker. The level of decay is highly unbelievable. The complex was renovated last year but it is very unfortunate that it has broken down with cracks up and down. It is clear that those who undertook the renovation work did a very poor job.

READ ALSO: Jalingo attacks: 1killed, property destroyed as normalcy returns

“But beyond the dilapidated state of the complex, we have set up a committee to begin the recovery of stolen government properties belonging to the Imo State House of Assembly by the immediate past administration with the collusion of the leadership of the 8th state Assembly”.

The speaker said that the lawmakers were ready to ensure that every government property illegally taken by officials of the immediate past administration was recovered.

Meanwhile he has assured the people of the state that the 9th Assembly under his leadership would be a departure from the immediate past Assembly as they would engage in legislative activities that would advance the fortunes of the state.