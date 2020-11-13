George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Speaker of the Imo House of Assembly, Dr Collins Chiji (Isiala Mbano APC) was impeached on Friday during a special sitting of the House presided over by the Deputy Speaker Amarachi Iwuanyanwu (Nwangele APC).

Paul Emeziem of Onuimo state constituency was also elected the new Speaker and was sworn in by the Clerk of the House, Barr Chinelo Emeghara at the session.

It would be recalled that the former speaker has been allegedly accused of certificate forgery.

He was equally accused of supporting the candidancy of Sen.Ifeanyi Ararume for the Imo North senatorial rerun polls against the wish of the state governor, Hope Uzodimma.

The impeachment motion moved by Ekene Nnodumele (Orsu APC) and seconded by Michael Njoku (Ihitte Uboma APC) cited gross incompetence, parliamentary ineptittude, financial impropriety and high handedness as reasons for the impeachment.

“We the undersigned representing over two third majority of the members of the House do state our unequivocal resolution to remove Collins Chiji ( Isiala Mbano state constituency) as the Speaker of the House for gross incompetence, parliamentary ineptitude, financial impropriety and high handedness.”

The motion was signed by 19 members representing over two third majority of the House.

Members present at the sitting were Amarachi Iwuanyanwu (Nwangele APC), Ekene Nnodumele (Orsu APC), Arthur Egwim (Ideato North APC), Emeka Nduka (Ehime Mbano APC) Kanayo Onyemaechi (Owerri West), Michael Njoku (Igitte Uboma (APC), Uju Onwudiwe (Njaba APC), Ngozi Obiefule (Isu APC) Paul Emeziem (Onuimo APC), Johnson Duru (Ideato South APC), Chigozie Nwaneri ( Oru East APC), Uche Ogbuagu (Ikeduru APC), Kennedy Ibeh (Obowo APC), Tochi Okereke (Ngor Okpala APC), Okey Onyekamma (Mbaitoli PDP), Frank Ugboma (Oguta PDP), Solomon Anukam (Owerri Municipal PDP), Chidiebere Ogbunikpa (Okigwe APC) and Anyadike Nwosu :(Ezinihitte PDP)