Imo House of Assembly has summoned Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mark Uchendu, to ascertain the true financial status and debt stock of the state.

Commissioner for Finance, Mrs. Ugochi Nnanna Okoro, the acting Accountant General, Casmir Uzoho, Director General of the state Broadcasting Corporation, Ralph Aforaku, were also summoned over the alleged disparaging statement against the Assembly.

All the invitees will appear before lawmakers, today, consequent upon a motion by Chika Madumere ( Action Alliance (AA) Nkwerre State Constituency).

Madumere, while moving the motion during yesterday’s plenary, pointed out that it has become incumbent on the chamber to invite the finance commissioner and Uzoho to interface with the House, for the purpose of disclosing to the legislators the debt stock and monies, which accrued to the state.

“We want to know the exact financial status of Imo State; we want to have a clearer picture of the state of Imo, we want to know the exact stock and what has accrued to the state, so that rumours flying around over the debt stock can be laid to rest.”

Similarly, in another motion by Arthur Egwim (AA Ideato North State Constituency), the lawmakers also summoned Uchendu and Aforaku, over alleged uncomplimentary remarks on lawmakers, with regards to the prosposed creation of new autonomous communities.

The House also summoned 15 council chairmen, to explain why earlier invitations were flagrantly disregarded.

Some of the local government areas affected included Aboh Mbaise, Ahiazu Mbaise, Ehime Mbano, Ideato North, Ihitte Uboama, Ikeduru, Isiala Mbano, Onuimo, Njaba, Isu Orlu, Owerri North and others.

The lawmakers also insisted that the local government chairmen must appear alongside their directors of administration and general service, as well as their treasurers.

Lawman Duruji ( AA), Ehime Mbano State Constituency) and Committee Chairman on Local Government Affairs, who moved the motion, was irked that the council chairmen undermined the House by their refusal to honour earlier invitations.