From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State House of Assembly has suspended 2 of its members, Tochi Okereke representing Ngor Okpala and Arthur Egwim ,Idea to north for allegedly absenting themselves from seatings meant to give an accelerated hearing to the appropriation budget submitted to the assembly by governor Hope Uzodimma.

Speaker of the house ,Kennedy Ibeh handed down the suspension on Thursday after a special seating.

Meanwhile, a source from the State assembly noted that while Okereke was suspended for absenting himself several times without reason, Egwim was allegedly hammered for attending Uche Nwosu’s mother burial at Eziama Obire on Wednesday.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Efforts to reach both lawmakers as at press time did not yield any result .