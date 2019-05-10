Imo House of Assembly has suspended chairmen of the 27 local governments in the state, over failure to appear before lawmakers; in response to an April 25 summons.

The House made the resolution following a motion moved by the member representing Nkwerre Constituency, Mr. Chika Madumere.

The Assembly had asked the chairmen to appear before it with their Directors of Administration and General Services (DAGS) and treasurers over allegations of gross misconduct.

The chairmen appeared unaccompanied by the DAGs and treasurers on April 25 but were asked to return on May 9 with them.

However, while the DAGs and Treasurers honoured the invitation the chairmen failed to turn up.

Ruling in favour of the motion, Speaker Iheanacho Ihim said the chairmen were suspended indefinitely and that their deputies should take over.

He also ruled that the chairmen should still submit to ongoing investigations into the allegations against them by the House Committee on Local Government and Public Accounts headed by Lawman Duruji.