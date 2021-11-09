From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Embattled ex-Speaker of Imo State Paul Emeziem has been finally suspended by the State Assembly on Tuesday alongside 2 other lawmakers, Okey Onyekama, representing Mbaitoli, and Ekene Nnodomele, representing Orsu, for allegedly forging signatures for the impeachment of Deputy Speaker Amara Iwuanyanwu.

Briefing reporters on the development, Johnson Duru, representing Ideato South, noted that Emeziem and the other two lawmakers were axed for forging signatures of 18 lawmakers of the house during the impeachment of Iwuanyanwu who has been reinstated as the Deputy Speaker.

Duru informed that an ad hoc committee would be set up by the Speaker, Rt Hon Kennedy Ibeh, for further disciplinary actions against the lawmakers.

The former Speaker’s suspension is coming barely 24 hours after his impeachment by his colleagues.

In a related development, Governor Hope Uzodinma has received the new Speaker of the State Assembly, Ibeh at the Government House.

While expressing his understanding of the functions of the arms of government, he declared the peace that has now reigned in the State Assembly as a victory for democracy, having been amicably resolved by the Members of the House.

‘I urge you to play down those things that divide you and play up those factors that unite and make you stronger for the good of the people. Imo is greater than any personal interests and the government is one, the synergy is important for the thorough development of the state,’ he said.

The new Speaker in his speech expressed gratitude to the governor and his colleagues in the House for their steadfastness in ensuring that peace and unity are restored for the overall interest of all while assuring the House’s commitment to collaborating with other arms of government.

