Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State House of Assembly, yesterday, urged Governor Hope Uzodinma to appoint Interim Management Committee (IMC) chairmen to oversea the affairs of the local government areas in the state pending the conduct of elections.

Moving the motion at the floor of the house, the member representing Aboh Mbaise constituency, Eddy Obinna, said it would be better to have in place the interim chairman in the 27 LGAs to handle the challenge of coronavirus at the grassroots.

“This is the best time to have the Interim Management Committee put in place, it will strengthen the assurance of our party of providing good governance to the people , now that the Coronavirus is ravaging the country, they will help to reach out to the grassroots,” Obinna said.