Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State House of Assembly has urged the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, to appoint Interim Management Committee chairmen to oversee the affairs of the 27 local government areas in the state pending when election would be conducted.

Moving the motion on the floor of the House, the member representing Aboh Mbaise constituency, Eddy Obinna noted that it would be better at a time like this when Coronavirus is being handled at different levels of the government.

He added that distribution of materials or enlightenment to the rural areas would be better done by the IMC.

“This is the best time to have the Interim Management Committee put in place; it will strengthen the assurance of our party of providing good governance to the people; now that the Coronavirus is ravaging the country, they will help to reach out to the grassroots,” Obinna said.

The motion was, however, supported by every member of the House when the speaker, Chiji Collins put the matter to vote.