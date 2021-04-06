From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Leader of the Customary Government of Biafra, Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo has joined other Igbo groups condemning the hasty decision of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu tagging the (Eastern Security Network) of the Indigenous People of Biafra as being responsible for the attack of the Imo Police command and the Correctional centre.

Dokubo who released a statement through the Head of Information and Communication of Biafra customary government, Uche Mefor said that the IGP should have carried out an investigation and provide evidence before his conclusion.

Part of the statement read: “Furthermore, unless the inspector-general of police has carried out his investigations and accordingly armed himself with the associated evidence of the involvement of IPOB and ESN in the crimes as alleged, then he is wrong.

He added that the IGP does not have any justification to prosecute anybody in the Southeast if he continues to water down the atrocities of the Fulani killer herdsmen.

“And with the obvious protection of the Fulani herdsmen by the Nigerian government of which the inspector-general of police is an employee, then he has no justification to prosecute any Biafran in the scheme of things.

“The insencerity he has demonstrated so far with reference to the developments in Ebonyi, Anambra (in the case of Professor Soludo) and now the freeing of prisoners in Imo has definitely given the security situation as we know it a whole new different complexion.

“The inspector-general of police is obviously acting in a rash, discriminatory manner here where he has no qualms protecting Fulani terrorists but quick to sacrifice, criminalise and victimise Biafrans with or without evidence. There is nothing like Nigeria, let us go our separate ways.

Dokubo, however has attributted what he described as violent utterances of the leader of IPOB, Kanu to be responsible for the many lives lost in the southeast .

He said “Overall, I maintain that

the public utterances of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his open advocating of violence have been responsible for endangering of the lives of our vulnerable people who have fallen victims in the recent violences so far.

” We cannot wilfully turn our land into a theatre of war , lawlessness, anarchy and chaos. We should apply defensive rather than offensive approach unless we are already in war. The right to self-defence is not an exhibition and public show.

“I repeat that any progressive security arrangement for the protection of our people must be a joint , collaborated endeavour. We must apply tact and flexibility where situation demands it just like now. Anything outside that is an avoidable suicidal mission and an invitation to anarchy in our land where our society would be turned upside down; violence reigns supreme and people’s lives subjected to the whims and caprices of warlords, private armies and militia groups.” Dokubo stated.