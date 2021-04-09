From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Senate President of Nigeria, Ahmed Lawan has attributed last Monday’s attack on the premises of the State police headquaters and the Correctional centre in Owerri, capital of Imo State to the handiwork of the enemies of the State government.

Lawan who disclosed this while commissioning the newly reconstructed Akachi road, by governor Hope Uzodimma, renamed former Senate President, Evan Enwerem way also eulogised the governor on his giant strides in the State.

He said “Anybody behind the destruction of prison and police stations in Imo, should be considered as enemies of the people of this state. We are proud of Uzodimma because of the many projects he was able to achieve within one year in office. This means that many more projects will come.”

Lawan added “This road named after one of my predecessors, former Senate President, Evan Enwerem, is not only in the right direction but a message that Imo will continue to work. What I want to say is that these projects are peoples projects and it has shown to us that the peoples resources are utilized prudently. Therefore, Imo people should use them well.

“Uzodimma receives far less from federal government than the previous administrations and he is able to do more compared with previous administrations. This is the APC, for you. I want to appeal to political leaders in Imo state to work together as Imo will have a better deal to continue with APC, government which we have seen that has started happening now.”Lawan said.

Governor Uzodimma, in his speech explained why he reconstructed the road and have it named after late former Senate President, Evan Enwerem.

He said “A few weeks ago, our great Leader and President, Muhammadu Buhari flagged off the commissioning of the roads. Last Tuesday, the Vice President also honoured us with his presence to commissioned Dick Tiger road and Dick Tiger Street.

“The visit of the Senate President as the head of the legislature is significant because it shows the synergy that exists in the APC government between the executive and the legislature. For us in Imo State, we are lucky to have these heavyweights as our friends, meaning that our requests from the centre shall be treated expeditiously.

“Beyond that, however, the shared prosperity agenda of our administration encourages collaboration with sister governments and other arms of government to ensure the rapid development of our state.

“As you are aware, this Government remains committed to making the welfare of the Imo man and woman its top priority. That explains the roads revolution being witnessed in the state.”

“Because we appreciate that some of our founding fathers did their best to lay the foundation for the sustainable development of Imo State, it is indeed my privilege to recognise and honour the memory of one of them, His Excellency Senator Evan Enwerem, former Senate President and former governor of Imo State, by naming this road after him. Uzodimma explained .

Also recalling on the ugly attack in the State, Uzodimma said “It is unfortunate that some detractors through their untoward actions in the last few days have tended to slow down the activities of our government. But nothing can actually stop us from getting to our destination.

“Our destination is to make Imo a better place for all residents while providing basic amenities and services as well as deepening democracy generally. We are more than ever resolved to implement faithfully our programme of rehabilitation, reconstruction and recovery. The governor assured.