From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

A Group, the Igbo National Council (INC) Worldwide has said that the Easter Monday coordinated attacks on the Imo correctional centre and the state Police command headquarters by gunmen was as a result of failed intelligence on the part of the Imo State police command.

This is even as they called for the arrest and immediate demotion of all the heads security agencies and their trial for alleged conspiracy.

The group said that it was scandalous for the gunmen who were said to have come with a convoy of 12 vehicles to move into the heart of the state capital city Owerri and that yet the police failed to spot them even with the several check points around the government Government House.

In a statement on Wednesday by the National President of Igbo National Congress (INC), Chilos Godsent said that the lack of functional intelligence on the part of the police was responsible for the successful coordinated attacks by the gunmen.

The statement which reads in part said “We are very surprise that number of gunmen can move into the heart of Owerri capital city with the number of vehicles they came in with and yet could not be spotted by the police, with the several police check points within the government house Roundabout in Owerri. This is a complete failure of intelligence on the side of the security agencies.

The most terrifying aspect of the devilish attack was the release of over one thousand eight hundred and forty four prison inmates into the society”.

It added, “While we condemn the attacks in its totality, we also urge the Federal Government to detrabilize the process of recruitment, training and promotion of the members of the Nigeria security operatives. Meanwhile, the group also noted that with the Indigenous people of Biafra and its affiliate the Eastern Security Network having denied responsibility that federal government should carry out a thorough forensic investigation.

” The IPOB and ESN has denied carrying out the attack, we therefore urge the Federal Government to carryout a thorough forensic investigation of the ongoing militarization South East Zone of Nigeria. We suspect that the attack has Political under tune.

Finally, we demand for the immediate demotion, arrest and trial of all the head of security agencies in Imo State for suspected conspiracy and lack of capacity to effectively protect Nigerians of South East extraction.”