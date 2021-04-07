From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Igbo National Council (INC) has demanded for the arrest of security heads in Imo State following the attack on the State police headquarters and Correctional centre on Monday by gunmen.

President General of the Igbo group, Chilos Godsent in a statement yesterday noted that this has become necessary following their inability and incompetence to avert the incident.

Godsent while condemning the attack claimed that it was politically motivated, considering its simultaneous occurrence in the State.

He therefore urged the Federal Government to detrabilize the process of recruitment, training and promotion of members of the Nigeria security operatives for better functioning.

He said “We are very surprise that number of gunmen can move into the heart of Owerri capital city with the number of vehicles they came in with and yet could not be spotted by the police, noting that there are several police check points within the government house Roundabout in Owerri. This is a complete failure of intelligence on the side of the security agencies.

Godsent therefore urged the Federal Government to carryout a thorough forensic investigation of the ongoing militarization South east zone of Nigeria.