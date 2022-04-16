From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the safety of two of its staff declared missing after the attack and killing at the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) at Ihitte Uboma, Imo State, promising to reunite them with their families as soon as possible.

INEC announced the good news in a statement signed by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye on Friday.

Assuring that the safety of its staff remains its priority, the Commission equally promised to do everything possible to ensure none of them is exposed to risk.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“The Commission has now established contact with two of our staff missing after yesterday’s attack in Ihitte Uboma. They are safe and will soon be reunited with their families.

“The safety of staff remains a primary concern to the Commission. We will continue to ensure that no staff is put in harm’s way while working with the security agencies and community leaders to protect them and facilitate their work,” the Commission assured in the statement Giving an update on the suspension of the exercise, the Commission also disclosed that it has also extended the suspension to 54 additional centres in the state.