From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

As condemnations trail the attacks on police stations and correctional centres in Imo State, Head of Information and Communication of the Biafra defacto Customary Government (BCG) of Mujahid Asari Dokubo, Uche Mefor has expressed disappointment at South East governors for not adequately protecting the lives and properties of the people of the zone.

Mefor in a statement released to Sunday Sun in Owerri also indicted the state Houses of Assembly in the zone for not making an enabling law to guarantee the safety of the lives of the people.

He affirmed that the governors’ inadequacies would lead to the people defending themselves with whatever they have, thereby constituting anarchy.

“There must be an enabling law or regulation and this is the responsibility of both the state Houses of Assembly members and the governors (in this case Biafraland). Where the government fails to protect lives and properties and the people’s lives are endangered, then the people, including non-state actors have right to defend themselves against violence and aggression directed against them.

“The governors and the state Houses of Assembly members in Biafraland have been called upon to take their responsibilities seriously in the area of protection of lives and property because not doing so is a direct invitation to anarchy, lawlessness and chaos.” Mefor said.

Mefor stated further that he was not surprised at the formation of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) by Nnamdi Kanu, adding that more would surely come up to defend their interest.

“Unfortunately, they have disappointed everyone by leaving a gap while arms are now in the hands and control of unregulated non-state actors. The danger is that going forward there is a possibility of proliferation of militia groups and private armies.

“ESN is a militia, standing army controlled by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. So, expect other militia groups to come up in defence of their various interests unless there is collaboration across board.

Meanwhile, Mefor has frowned at the preferential treatment given to bandits and the killer herdsmen, adding that if the Fulani herdsmen could be identified to be behind some killings in the country and recently in Ebonyi and Enugu states, they do not deserve mercy and should equally be labeled as terrorists.