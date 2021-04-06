From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The outgoing Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, on Tuesday, directed officers and men of the Nigeria Police to use brute force against members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing the Eastern Security Network (ESN) who he described as outlaws.

The IGP assured that the attackers have no hiding place as they will be apprehended.

Adamu, who was at the Imo State Police Command headquarters on Tuesday to assess the damage caused by the gunmen, directed that the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force must allow insurgents and criminals free reign in the country.

The IGP, who was miffed by the level of destruction at the Imo State Police Command, said that those who delight in attacking police formation should be ruthlessly dealt with.

‘The attackers will not go scotfree. You should deal ruthlessly with those that takes delight in attacking security agencies. Don’t allow then to exist, they should be annihilated from the society because they are criminals. And from now henceforth you have to change your tactics inorder to curtail their activities,’ the IGP said.

‘The local authorities should feel concerned about the activities of these outlaws and there is the need for all of us to work together to fish out those criminals by providing the police with information of their activities, their sponsors so that we can effectively end their illegal operations. Those who were released from the Owerri Correctional Service Centre are members of the Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network. Don’t hide them because if you do you may also fall victim of the attack.’

The IGP assured that the police high command, having taken an assessment of the damages, would commence renovation of the Imo State Police Command headquarters and that the burnt operational vehicles would also be replaced .

‘We will commence the renovation of the damaged offices and the operational vehicles will also be replaced so that officers and men of Imo State Command will continue with their duties. We will not be deterred by the attacks of criminals.’