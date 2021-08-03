From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Association of Master Bakers and Caterers (AMCN) of Nigeria Incorporated, Imo State, has sacked 15,306 of their workers following the high cost of materials for production.

Briefing newsmen, chairman, Chief Osmond Nkeoma, explained that the action became necessary following the increase in prices of items especially for bread production.

Nkeoma revealed that the retrenchment will affect 102 bread factories in the state which would shutdown business from August 2.

To worsen the situation, he disclosed that despite the increase in the price of the commodities for bread production, two major producers of flour have suspended operation because of high exchange rates while expecting that more may join soon.

Nkeoma disclosed that if after the measures taken by the association to enhance the production of bread did not yield any result, bread factories in the state he said would have to shutdown indefinitely.

He, therefore, appealed to government through Governor Hope Uzodimma to come to their aide and stop the impending loss of job and consumption of bread in the state.

“We believe if the state government intervenes, these actions may be averted. Counterpart funds are given other states, even bail out on COVID-19 given by other states eludes us. It is important to inform you here that we having been producing in the past 3 months at lost,” Nkeoma said.

