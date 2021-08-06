From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Bandits again struck at Orsu, in Imo State on Thursday ,bombed the Orsu Divisional Police Station and killed a police inspector during the melee according to a statement by the State Police Public Relation Officer,Michael Abattam.

Although the tactical team of the police which immediately came to save the situation had experienced the explosives thrown at the Station before they arrive, but their effort saw 3 of the bandits killed in a gun duel .

“Armed bandits, in their numbers attacked and threw explosives and petrol bombs on top of the roof of Orsu Police station damaging the roof and causing fire outbreak in the station which spread and affected some of the vehicles parked at the parking lot.

“The command’s tactical teams on ground engaged the bandits in a gun duel. And due to the superior fire power of the police the bandits were subdued. Three of the bandits were neutralized and their guns, one pump action gun and two locally made double barrel pistols were recovered while others escaped into the bush with bullet wounds.

“Unfortunately, a police inspector lost his life in the attack . Meanwhile the command is using this medium to call on the good people of Imo State especially, the Orsu community to assist the police with credible information that will lead to the arrest of the escaped bandits and to report to the nearest police station any person seen with or treating bullet wounds. The statement concludes.

