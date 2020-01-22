Imo State caucus of the Oil and Solid Mineral Producing Areas Landlords’ Association of Nigeria (OMPALAN), has sought support for Governor Hope Uzodinma who was declared winner of the 2019 gubernatorial election by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

President of the association, Bishop Udo Azogu who is also its leader said in Oguta that the “state is now in safe hands with Senator Hope Uzodinma. He will bring his experience to bear in moving the state forward.” He described the judgment as victory for democracy.

The state chairman of OMPALAN, Chief Chibunna Ubawuike, told the people to rally around the new governor irrespective of political party affiliation to enable him deliver the goods describing the change of government as an act of God: “Uzodinma is the first OMPALAN Patron to become Chief State Executive.”

Chief Sam Oduh Ezediaro, National Facilitator of OMPALAN, described the governor as “a man who has come to deepen good governance in Imo State and provide democratic deliverables to the expectant public.

“All those who won elections into various political offices should be magnanimous in victory while losers should accept defeat in good faith aware there will be another opportunity.”

Azogu told oil producing communities to support the rule of law and the administration of Uzodinma to enable the new governor deliver on his election campaign promises especially on the issue of provision of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by development agencies to host communities:

“We thank the army for providing security backup in volatile communities. This has enabled citizens of oil-bearing Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta local government areas to live in peace contrary to the protracted threat to peace and security by all forms of criminality that made life unbearable in these communities.”