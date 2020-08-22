Determined to boost agriculture in Imo State, Governor Hope Uzodimma has flagged-off the distribution of fertilizer to farmers in the 27 Local Government Areas of the State.

Performing the ceremony on behalf of the State Government, at the premises of Imo International Convention Centre (IICC) Owerri, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mrs. Rubby Emele said the gesture is a big relief to Imo farmers who desire increased yield from their farm produce.

She expressed gratitude of the entire Local Government to the State Government for encouraging the farmers in Imo through the prompt and timely delivery of the fertilizer, saying it will surely enhance 2020 agricultural harvest in the State.

Answering questions on the quantity of bags to each LGA, as well as level of government subsidy on each bag, Mrs. Emele said that each Local Government is expected to receive about two trailer loads and that they are totally free.

Expressing his delight on behalf of other IMC Chairmen of the 27 Local Government Areas , the ALGON Chairman and the Interim Management Chairman of Oru West Local Government Area, Hon. Willy Okolieogwu thanked the Government of Senator Uzodimma for coming to the aid of Imo farmers, promising that as soon as the fertilizers get to the LGAs they will definitely get to the actual people they are meant for.

He allayed the fear of politicizing the fertilizer distribution on partisan basis, and assured that they will definitely get to true farmers registered in the different wards.