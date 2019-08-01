The newly appointed Director General of the Imo State Bureau of Statistics (SBS), Enyinnaya Amadikwa, has reaffirmed the commitment of Governor Emeka Ihedioha towards speedy rehabilitation of the abandoned agency; promising its transformation into world class outfit that would meet the needs of the state and that of other national and international establishments.

Amadikwa gave this commitment during first interactive session with the staff of the Bureau in Owerri, the state capital.

Assuring them of government’s commitment towards the urgent rehabilitation of the agency, whichwould act as the main source of data and other statistical information that would support government’s concerted effort towards the rebuilding of the state, he disclosed his plans to “reform the agency into a full IT- driven bureau that would provide timely, complete, accurate and reliable statistical data critical for creating and sustaining an environment which fosters strong, equitable development.”

“This is an essential ingredient for formulation of sound economic development policies, by which the decision making and development plans of the government become concentric,” he noted.

Lamenting the abandonment of the Bureau by the immediate past administration, he wondered how a sane government would abandon an agency such as the state Bureau of Statistics which should be providing it with the reliable statistics that describes the reality of people’s everyday lives.

Enyinna Amadikwa is computer analytical program inventor whose system and ideas have been acknowledged by individuals and governments.

He was until his appointment Administrator General in institutions where extensive, sensitive and strategic data were collected and stored.