From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodimma has said Imo State has the largest deposits of natural gas in the world.

He stated this at a sensitisation forum for stakeholders organised by the Gas Monitoring Committee of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission in Owerri, yesterday.

Uzodimma, represented by his deputy, Placid Njoku, reiterated his commitment to harnessing the huge gas resources in other to build a strong economic base for the state.

“Imo wants to partner with the Federal Government and others interested in gas, it will increase youth employment and economic growth of the state. Effective use of gas is a concern to the state government,” he said.

Chairman Gas Monitoring Committee, Patrick Mgbebu, who corroborated Uzodimma’s statistics on the state’s gas deposits in the state, said Imo has the capacity of hosting major gas investments of the country.

“Nigeria has set the ambitious goal of remaking its natural gas industry in the coming decade ,hoping to use its abundant gas resources to power its fast growing economy as well as benefitting from a growing export business .

“To succeed, it will require foreign capital, friendly policies and government – industry cooperation. It is hope that Imo State will provide the enabling environment for potential investors so that the inherent potential of gas as the catalyst for achieving economic diversification is fully achieved,” he said.

