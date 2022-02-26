From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Ngor-Okpala state constituency election held Saturday was marred by voting buying, violence, ballot box snatching.

Supporters of the APC who were accompanied by security agents carted away the ballot boxes at Umuhu Comprehensive Secondary school in Umuhu, Ngor Okpala Ward 9 shortly after voting was completed.

Similarly, in polling unit, booth 011, Community School 111, Umuowa’s Election materials and ballot boxes were carted away security agents were shooting sporadically as voters fled the polling units.

It was the same in Obike, Eziama, Elelem, Umuohiagu in Obokwe and Alulu in Ward 1, where it learnt that some persons were reportedly abducted by alleged security operatives, it was gathered that the APC candidate had intercepted the officials of the INEC who were on their way to Umuneke, the Ngor Okpala council headquarters and snatched the result sheets.

Also, one of the chieftains of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sir Sunny Ndukwu was arrested by security operatives led by Nana Opia, the commissioner for petroleum resources but he was rescued through the intervention of member representing Ngor Okpala / Aboh Mbaise Federal constituency Hon. Bede Eke.

Meanwhile, party agents of the main opposition party were alleged to have been denied access to Umuneke, the headquarters of Ngor- Okpala council where the final collations of the results of the by-election are supposed to be done by the security agents who have taken over the council.

One of the officials of opposition PDP who told our reporter on the condition of anonymity alleged that the heavy presence of security including the military may not be unconnected with the rumour that governor Hope Uzodinma is coming with the already prepared result.

‘The heavy presence of security agents including the military with armoured tanks is unprecedented. They have taken over all the roads leading to Umuneke the headquarters of Ngor-Okpala council where the final collations would be done. Worst of all they have denied opposition parties access to the council. We even have about three hundred armed security agents within the council. This is a confirmation that governor Hope Uzodimma is coming to the council with an already prepared result otherwise why the deployment of such heavy security just for a by-election?’