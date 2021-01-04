From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Imo State chapter has called on the police to intensify their effort in combating crime in the country.

State chairman of the association, Eches Divine Eches, stated this yesterday while commending the police for their efforts in securing the release of the Auxiliary Archbishop of Owerri, Most Rev. Moses Chikwe.

While condemning the kidnap of the priest, he expressed surprise why such anointed men of God should be the target for abduction.

He, therefore, appealed to the youths to engage in meaningful ventures other than criminality.