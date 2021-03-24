From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Etiti High Court in Ihite-Uboma council area of Imo has been temporarily relocated to Owerri High Court premises over insecurity.

Acting Chief Judge of Imo Ijeoma Oguguo confirmed this in a memo signed on her behalf by CN Okereke, Chief Registrar, a copy obtained by Daily Sun on Wednesday, which directed that the high court been temporarily relocated to Owerri High Court premises.

The memo read: ‘I am directed by the acting Chief Judge of Imo to inform you that the Etiti High Court has been temporarily moved to premises of Owerri High Court.

‘This is as a result of the fire incident and safety of judicial workers and others.’

Irate youths from Ihitte-Uboma had recently attacked the Etiti High Court and set it ablaze in a violent protest against the alleged murder of two siblings by police officers.

The youths also set the Police Divisional Headquarters in the area on fire during the riot.