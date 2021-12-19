From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Barely 24 hours security taskforce and the Imo State government evacuated dead bodies from the kidnappers’ den at Orsu Local Government Area of the state, gunmen yesterday again whisked away the Chief Priest of Owerri Ancient Kingdom in Owerri Municipal council, Reginald Ejiogu and two councillors from Orsu whose identities are yet to be identified as at the time of filing this report.

Also, the Chairman of Umunwagbara village in Owerri Nchi-Ise kingdom, Sunny Unachukwu, has also been kidnapped.

A source from the area told Sunday Sun that the Chief Priest and the community leader were abducted at Christ Church road, Owerri.

Residents of the state have described the abduction of the duo as desecration of the customs and traditions of Owerri people even as they are afraid of who the next victim would be.

“We have never seen this one before. This is a desecration on the culture and tradition of the Owerri people. The eyes of the gods kidnapped! No, this is unbelievable!

“Onyeishi Ala Owerre, Reginald Ejiogu, together with Umunwagbara village Chairman, Sir Sunny Unachukwu were this morning, 18th Dec 2021, abducted by unknown gunmen at Christ Church Road by Ihugba Street.

“The entire Owerri indigenes are apprehensive about the whereabouts of their Chief Priest, having gone round all police stations in Owerri without any tangible success,” one of the sources lamented.

When contacted, the police spokesman in the state, Michael Abattam, said he was not aware of the incident.