From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Barely 24 hours after a security task force and the Imo State Government evacuated dead bodies from a kidnappers den at Orsu Local Government Area, hoodlums have reportedly abducted the Chief Priest of Owerri, Reginald Ejiogu, and 2 councillors from Orsu whose identities are yet to be identified as at the time of this report.

The Chairman of Umunwagbara village in Owerri Nchi Ise kingdom, Sunny Unachukwu, has also been kidnapped.

A source from the area told The Sun that the chief priest and the community leader were abducted at Christ Church road, Owerri.

Residents of the state who have described the abduction as desecration of the customs and traditions of Owerri people are afraid of who the next victim would be.

‘We have never seen this one before. This is a desecration of the culture and tradition of the Owerri people. The eyes of the gods, kidnapped?. No, this is unbelievable,’ one of the sources said.

He added: ‘Onyeishi Ala Owerre, Reginald Ejiogu, together with Umunwagbara village Chairman, Sir Sunny Unachukwu, were this morning, 18th Dec 2021, abducted by unknown gunmen at Christ church road by Ihugba street.

‘The entire Owerri indigenes are apprehensive about the whereabouts of their Chief Priest, having gone round all police stations in Owerri without any tangible success.’

The police spokesperson for the state, Micheal Abattam, said he was not aware of the incident.