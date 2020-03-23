Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Following the ban on religious gathering and social distance directed by the federal government, churches in Imo State may soon begin online services as a way of preventing the outbreak of the Corona virus.

The immediate past state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Bishop Stafford Nwogu disclosed this to Daily Sun yesterday, saying the measure will help to check the spread of the virus in the state as well keep the worship of God going through the ministries. He said Christians in the state will strictly comply to the directive of the parent body on religious gathering.

According to Nwogu, “ We will abide by the ban as long as it is not selective. We may start our services online, so this ban will not hinder our worship of God. There will always be a way to continue the ministry of God, we can reduce the services to fifty per day of worship. The virus is real and it is better to be alive than dead.”