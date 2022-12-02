From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Imo State Commissioner of Trade and Investment and former Edo State Correspondent, Vanguard Newspaper, Simon Ebegbulem, yesterday, said late Mrs. Rose Akuogbe Alenkhe, mother of the chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo State Council, Mr Festus Alenkhe would be proud of the achievements of her son at the council level within the shortest time of his assumption of office.

He said this when he paid a condolence visit on the NUJ chairman in Benin City.

Mr. Ebegbulem said the death of a mother is usually painful even if she lived up to 200 years adding that he should take solace in the good life she led while on earth.

Ebegbulem, while commending the NUJ chairman on his developmental strides in the state council within the short period he assumed office as the chairman, added that his late mother will be so pleased and proud of him where she is.

He urged members of the union to always put sentiments aside and cooperate with the chairman to engender further development in the council.

“We should look at for the person who can change the narratives.

“We should put aside parochial sentiments when it comes to the issues of the NUJ and join hands with the leadership of the council and move it forward “, he said.

The Edo State NUJ chairman, Alenkhe, thanked the Commissioner for sharing in the moment of their grief.

He said they actually did everything to save their mother but money could not keep her.

Responding to the issues of development of the council, Alenkhe told the Imo State Commissioner of Trade and Investment that during his manifestos, he promised to carry out nine things and that out of it, he has perfected seven, left alone two.