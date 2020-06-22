George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Umunam Imerienwe autonomous community in Ngor Okpala Council Area of Imo State has objected to the alleged sale of community land to northerners by a member of their community.

The community stated that the land which is about 88 plots and which belongs to various families in the community with natural boundaries was sold for N16 million by Mr Godson Eke without the knowledge and consent of the families who owns the land.

They advised that whoever had purchased the lands from Mr Eke should demand the refund of his money.

Mr Alex Umunakwe, the Chairman of the community, who disclosed this at a press conference Monday, said that the community only got to know that Mr Eke had sold 88 plots of land belonging to various families with natural boundaries for the sum of N16 million to Hausas from Kogi State through one Mr Matthew Onu.

According to him, ‘we just learnt about two weeks ago when we started seeing strange faces coming to inspect our farmlands and when we inquired we learnt that Mr Godson Eke, who is our maternal son, had already sold the land which is about 88 plots of land belonging to various families for N16 million to one Mr Matthew Onu who is said to have bought the lands on behalf of some Hausa People from Kogi State.

He added that Mr Eke never consulted the owners of the plots of land or anybody in the community, surprising given that he does not own any land in the community. He hired people from the neighbouring community of Upe to stand as witnesses for him, it was revealed. ‘

We have already reported the matter to the Ngor Okpala Divisional police station who came to inspect the land. We have also reported the matter to the State CID,’ Mr Umunakwe said.

He stated that the community has advised the buyers of the plots of land to demand that their monies be refunded as the community will not allow anyone into their farmlands.

When contacted, Mr Matthew Onu denied that he had bought the plots of land on behalf of Hausas from Kogi State as is being alleged by the community.

He pointed out that he did not transact any business with the community but with Pa Godson Eke who claimed that the plots of land belong to him.

He said that he had told Pa Godson to settle matters with his people and that in the event that they are not able to resolve their problems that he demands his refund from him.